Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Return, WWE Money In The Bank Status

There has been talk about having Drew McIntyre back for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While there is no obvious opponent for him to face right now — most of the top stars are either already occupied by various storylines or in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match itself — there is interest in having him back for that show. McIntyre has not been seen on television since WrestleMania 39; there, he was part of the Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship. However, it would make sense to have him back for the London show in front of the U.K. fans.

There have been meetings and creative pitches recently to get a direction set for McIntyre upon his return. After being banged up leading into WrestleMania, McIntyre took some time off to heal up those wounds. However, before coming back, he wanted plans in place before he resurfaced. Plus, with his contract situation still unresolved, McIntyre is aware that this could be his last run in WWE and wants whatever he does to be meaningful.