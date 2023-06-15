Ridge Holland Speculates On Drew McIntyre's WWE Return

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE programming since his loss at WrestleMania 39, but at least one fellow WWE star believes McIntyre should be back imminently. Speaking to Cultaholic, Ridge Holland spoke about McIntyre while also acknowledging that he didn't have any hard facts regarding McIntyre's status.

"He's fine. Drew's fine," Holland said. "He's probably in the gym as we speak lifting two cows, the big human. He's fine, Drew's good. I don't know for sure, I don't know anything, I just know how to throw a headbutt. I think, whether it's a month from now, two months from now, three months from now, you'll see Drew McIntyre back in a WWE ring."

It was recently reported that WWE was hoping for McIntyre to be back by the time Money in the Bank rolls around, which is happening on July 1. The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, and the build to the show is currently in full force.

In recent months, unconfirmed reports have emerged stating that McIntyre has creative issues with the company that are preventing his return for the time being. Additionally, McIntyre's contract is reportedly coming to an end early next year. McIntyre officially became an American citizen earlier this month, so it seems likely he plans on sticking around in the United States regardless of his contract decision next year.