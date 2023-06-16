WWE Reportedly Does Not Want To Risk Tampering With AEW

The degree to which wrestling promotions are willing to talk to wrestlers signed to rival promotions has varied greatly over the years. Lately, everyone seems to be a lot more careful, but in the past, you had situations like the one Chris Jericho outlines in his memoir, where WWE was overtly wooing him while he was still with WCW in 1999. According to the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is trying to be particularly careful at the moment, though, as WWE is wary of accusations of contract tampering by AEW, as well as adding any fuel to its own ongoing legal battle with MLW.

This came up in the larger context of an update about the status of the contracts of Rush and Andrade El Idolo, thanks to the rumor mill in Mexico heating up. Specifically, Rush's one-year AEW contract is seemingly set to expire soon, while Andrade proclaimed his June 15 match in Laguna would be his last match in the area for the foreseeable future, despite AEW not restricting his Mexican bookings.

Where this gets particularly confusing is that, in April, Andrade said that his contract is up "very soon" despite saying when he was signed that it was up in June 2024. And that doesn't even account for time being added to his contract due to his injury layoff. WON had reported last year that WWE was, at the time, making contact with some AEW talent, a story that AEW CEO Tony Khan backed up months later.