The Hardys Officially Set To Face The Gunns On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Matt and Jeff Hardy are set for in-ring action on the June 21 "AEW Dynamite," as they will face off with Austin and Colten Gunn. The match came about after The Gunns called out the Hardys on this week's "Dynamite," with Matt and Jeff accepting the challenge on tonight's "AEW Rampage."

The Hardys previously met the Gunns in the ring at the Double or Nothing Buy In, when they teamed up with Hook to take on the brothers and Ethan Page. The match stipulation saw Page's contract on the line — a contract now owned by Matt after Hook and the Hardys made Page tap out.

Meanwhile, The Gunns' status relationship to another group, Bullet Club Gold, is unknown after they helped Jay White pull out a win over Ricky Starks in the main event of the June 7 episode of "Dynamite." In a backstage segment with Renee Paquette this week, they dodged her questions about White, opting to challenge the Hardys instead.

It's been reported that Bullet Club Gold could be receiving new members soon, and with White and Juice Robinson facing CM Punk in his return match in the main event of "AEW Collision," it's possible the Gunns could emerge to help White again and officially join the Biz Cliz.