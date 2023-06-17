Jey Uso Breaks His Silence After Superkicking Roman Reigns On WWE SmackDown

For weeks, Paul Heyman conveyed to Jey Uso that Roman Reigns was preparing to pass the mantle of "The Tribal Chief" to him. However, Jey was never going to turn on his twin, Jimmy, to advance his career to the next level, even as he teased doing exactly that on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." During the final segment of the show, Jey initially pledged his loyalty to Reigns, referring to himself as Reigns' "Right-hand man" and "Main event Jey Uso," making it clear to Jimmy that he was out of The Bloodline. Just then, Jey uttered the words "I'm out, too" followed by a superkick on Reigns as fans at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky came unglued.

After the show, Jey shared backstage footage of himself and Jimmy embracing for a hug, along with the words, "Decision made, #TheUsos stand together!☝️"

As reported earlier, WWE also released exclusive footage from the aftermath of "SmackDown," showing a distraught Reigns trying to come to terms with Jey's betrayal. The footage also showed fans in Lexington chanting "You deserve it" as an annoyed Reigns stormed out of the ring and walked to the back alongside Solo Sikoa.

All signs are pointing to The Usos versus Reigns and Sikoa at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, where Reigns is expected to main event, per several reports. The match will mark the first instance of Reigns and The Usos wrestling on opposite concerns since an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in February 2015, where Reigns & Daniel Bryan wrestled The Usos in a tag team turmoil match. Subsequently, Reigns and Jey Uso had several battles in September 2020 at the very onset of the critically-acclaimed Bloodline storyline.