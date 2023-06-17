Mark Henry Expects CM Punk's AEW Return To 'Rejuvenate The Life Force Of Pro Wrestling'

CM Punk's "AEW Collision" return is tonight, and the wrestling world is abuzz with speculation and anticipation. On Busted Open Radio, AEW's Mark Henry discussed how Punk's return could be a boost for pro wrestling, and what he expects to see from the returning star.

"I'm excited. I'm excited for more than just Punk, I mean Punk is enough. Punk is somebody that I highly respect, that I feel like is gonna rejuvenate [...] the lifeforce of pro wrestling," Henry said, "When you're away, sometimes you come back, and you feel like, 'You know what, I can't rest on my laurels. I gotta push myself to make the fans get all that they need from what they think and what they hope that Punk is.' And I think that's what we're gonna get tomorrow night." Punk has been out of action since September 2022, following his injury at All Out and controversial comments at the post-show media scrum. The ensuing discussion since has seen Punk lose popularity with some. Although Punk's ESPN interview wasn't as salacious as some reported, controversy still looms. However, Henry thinks the doubt from audiences is just the kind of fire Punk needs.

"There is no other feeling that I've had in my life that made me feel more like a man than to look at the person that doubted me, and turn my head and go, 'What'd you say? I don't hear you. Tell me again what you said that drew this reaction from me. Say it again," Henry continued. "Those moments are the best moments for any man and woman that's prideful. You gotta have pride. I feel like Punk is a prideful man, otherwise, he wouldn't contest everything. I want a dude to be prideful, and to be aggressive because basically, we going to war together. It might not be a physical war, but it's a battle of public opinion. It's a battle of ratings. It's a battle of whose show is better."