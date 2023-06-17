Trish Stratus Set For Money In The Bank Qualifying Match On WWE Raw

The upcoming women's Money in the Bank ladder match will look drastically different very soon, and not just because Bayley is putting her spot on the line against Shotzi on next week's "WWE SmackDown." Regardless of that result, there's still one more slot to be filled ahead of the July 1 event at the O2 Arena in London, and now we know who will be competing for it.

On Saturday, Trish Stratus broke the news on her website that she will compete against Raquel Rodriguez on Monday's "WWE Raw" to complete the field for the highly anticipated premium live event in the UK. This match marks the WWE Hall of Famer's first singles match on the red brand in 12 years. Since losing to Vickie Guerrero in a No DQ match on March 14, 2011, Stratus has only competed in tag team matches during her "Raw" appearances, notably including a confrontation with Rodriguez and her currently injured partner, Liv Morgan, for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. That night, Stratus stepped in for Lita (who had been taken out backstage by a mystery attacker) to defend the titles alongside Becky Lynch, but after losing the match and the titles, she turned on "The Man" and revealed that she was the one who took out Lita, her former best friend.

The rivalry between Lynch and Stratus has been on since that moment, and could only heat up if "Canada's Greatest Export" earns a spot in the coveted ladder match, with Lynch and Stratus protege Zoey Stark (who helped Stratus defeat Lynch at WWE Night of Champions) having already secured their positions. But with an imposing obstacle like Rodriguez standing in her way this Monday, Stratus might not even make it to the PLE.