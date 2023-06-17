Why Booker T Thinks Charlotte Flair Will Be Done With Wrestling In 5 Years

Booker T has been around talented wrestlers for his entire career, and he also sees the type of talent coming up in the next generation as he spends time at the WWE Performance Center and his own school/promotion, Reality of Wrestling. So when Booker sees someone with massive star power, he can speak on the subject with some authority.

That seems to be how he refers to Charlotte Flair these days. In fact, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer sees "The Queen" outgrowing professional wrestling pretty soon. On the latest installment of his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," Booker predicted that Flair is destined for bigger and better things beyond the confines of WWE.

"She's the star of the show," he said. "She knows it. Everybody else knows it. Fall in line. It's the best thing going today. You don't have to like it, but you better learn to love it ... It's only fitting. She's the best at what she does, man. Wrestling is literally going to be something in her rearview mirror in the next five years, just because there's so much more out there for her right now. And I think she knows that, too. I think she wants more. This wrestling thing for Charlotte Flair has been a pit stop [or] a bump in the road. She got the world in the palm of her hand. She could do whatever she wants."

While it's possible Flair may prove Booker wrong and stick with the thing that put her on the map, she didn't grow up with a passion for wrestling and has dabbled in acting, fitness, and other endeavors in recent years. She also recently married AEW star Andrade El Idolo, so starting a family may be a priority for them, as well.