Danhausen Says He's Injured, Which Is Why He Missed First AEW Collision

Danhausen revealed on Saturday night via Twitter the reason behind his missing from the debut episode of "AEW Collision." The episode took place on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

As seen below, The AEW star replied to a fan that he was "injured" after he asked why he wasn't on Saturday night's show.

I am injured. Tell the tv! https://t.co/ajkMZr7dlh — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 18, 2023

The last time he was in action was on March 5 at the Revolution pay-per-view, where then AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) had successfully defended the titles against him and Orange Cassidy, The Aclaimmed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Danhausen had gotten injured during the match at Revolution — he had torn a pectoral muscle.

Danhausen has been with AEW since the January 26, 2022 episode of "Dynamite," where he appeared briefly during the Lights Out Match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. He has since been partners with FTW Champion Hook and The Best Friends.

there were several returns during the debut episode of "Collision" including CM Punk, who along with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR won in the main event against ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson. Andrade el Idolo and Miro also made their returns to the promotion and both won their return matches. Miro had faced Tony Nese, while Andrade faced House of Black member Buddy Matthews.