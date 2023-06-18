Argylle, A Spy Thriller Featuring John Cena, Gets Release Date

One of John Cena's plethora of forthcoming films has officially gotten a release date. The spy thriller, "Argylle" is heading to theaters on February 2 of next year, according to Variety. The Apple TV+ movie will star Henry Cavill, and Cena will be joined in the star-studded supporting cast by the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Little is known about the plot of "Argylle" at the time of this writing. However, it's set to be a globe-trotting adventure that takes place in the world of espionage. The Matthew Vaughn-directed actioner will be released by Universal Pictures before making its way to the aforementioned streaming service at a later date.

The 16-time World Champion's post-wrestling career has been nothing short of bustling with him having already found success in movies like "Bumblebee," "Fast X," and "The Suicide Squad," which produced the Cena-led "Peacemaker" spin-off on MAX. Cena will be on the silver screen next month when "Barbie" hits theaters, in addition to future roles in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and "Ricky Stanicky."

Since leaving his full-time in-ring career behind, Cena has made sparse appearances on WWE programming. As far as the squared circle goes, Cena most recently appeared at WrestleMania 39 night one where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the event's opening match. His match with Theory marked Cena's first match at a WWE Premium Live Event since SummerSlam in 2021, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.