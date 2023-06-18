KENTA Following AEW Collision: 'Kenta Vs Punk Is Never Going To Happen'

In the ongoing "will they, won't they" of a possible KENTA vs. CM Punk match at Forbidden Door, KENTA tweeted out a more definitive take on the possible match. "Kenta vs Punk is never going to happen," the tweet read.

KENTA's Tweet comes after weeks of the New Japan Pro Wrestling star posting on Twitter alluding to Punk. First, he tweeted that he was "free on June 17," before beginning to post that the match would only happen if AEW CEO Tony Khan "gave him the bag." Whether or not Punk will be on the card for Forbidden Door at all remains to be seen.

The Tweet from KENTA came less than half an hour after the premiere of "AEW Collision" went off the air. On "Collision," Punk opened the show with a promo addressing his unfinished business in AEW, including allusions to the Young Bucks and the AEW World Champion MJF.

Punk also closed the show with a victory in his first AEW match since All Out. Punk teamed up with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR to take on "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. Punk scored the win after hitting Robinson with the GTS, but not before having a face-off with his old Ring of Honor rival Joe.

Previous reporting held that Punk's first big program on "Collision" would be against the ROH World TV Champion. In addition, it's also been reported that Punk has taken a liking to White, who he also shared the ring with in "Collision's" main event.