KENTA Responds To Rumored Match With CM Punk At Forbidden Door 2023

By the end of this week's "AEW Dynamite," some major matches were officially announced for this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. In addition to the highly anticipated rematch for the IWGP United States Championship and the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, we now know that both New Japan Pro-Wrestling's and AEW's world titles will be on the line when MJF supposedly defends against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Sanada takes on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. However, one match that has yet to be confirmed is CM Punk versus KENTA.

Ever since the "Second City Saint" started using the Go 2 Sleep as his finisher, fans have wanted to see this grudge match come to fruition. And though rumors suggest that it will finally happen at the June 25 event in Toronto, reports indicated that Punk "wasn't thrilled" about working with the Bullet Club member. Now, KENTA has responded to these rumors via Twitter.

"Hahaha. Me too," said the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. "It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I'm so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal [feud]. F**K YOU."

These comments seem to line up with what the former WWE star has said in the past regarding a match with Punk, so it could be KENTA's way of playing along. But just like a lot of things involving the "Voice of the Voiceless," there could be a nugget of truth in everything being said. But regardless of anyone's true feelings, we'll likely learn if this match is made official very soon as we're only days away from Punk's return to AEW programming on the debut episode of "Collision" and ten days away from Forbidden Door.