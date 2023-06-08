KENTA Responds To CM Punk Forbidden Door Report: 'GIVE ME THE BAG'

Just as the buzz surrounding another possible dream match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door started heating up, a bucket of cold water was dumped on it by one of the individuals involved. New Japan Pro-Wrestling star KENTA quickly responded to a report that a match between him and CM Punk is being discussed for Forbidden Door, and implied that his services in such a match will not come cheap.

"Oh hell no," KENTA exclaimed on Twitter. "Tell Tony Khan GIVE ME THE BAG."

KENTA's tweet echoed another just two days ago when he declared that he would be interested in a match against Punk only if he was compensated with the "correct amount of money."

A clash between the two most proficient users of the Go 2 Sleep finisher has been a dream among fans for years. And for his part, KENTA has enthusiastically seized almost every opportunity to bring up such a match and fan the flames of a rivalry between himself and Punk.

KENTA is the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion after he dethroned Fred Rosser at the Battle in the Valley event, a show where Punk was reportedly in attendance watching live. KENTA later taunted Punk on Twitter, referring to the former AEW World Champion as his "biggest fan."