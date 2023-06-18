AEW Star Reacts To CM Punk's 'Soft' Comments: 'I'm Not. But He Won't Fight Me'

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to action on the debut episode of "AEW Collision" at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 17. During his promo, the controversial star subliminally dissed the Young Bucks and accused some fan-favorite members of the locker room of being "soft." Furthermore, the latter statement prompted a response from Lance Archer earlier today.

Archer took to Twitter and retweeted the clip of the aforementioned Punk promo, and he appeared to take umbrage with Punk's statement. Not only that, but the "Murderhawk Monster" implied that Punk has no interest in stepping into the ring with him.

"I'm not [soft]. But he won't fight me and #AEW won't put me in the ring w him," he wrote."

Archer last appeared in an AEW ring back in March, defeating Bryce Cannon on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." He then competed for the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, in April. Since then, the "Murderhawk Monster" has wrestled for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and RevPro, but it remains to be seen when he'll return to AEW on a regular basis. Earlier this month, Archer explained that a torn triceps injury is to blame to for his lack of activity in 2023. However, it seems that the AEW star is fit and ready to compete again, and his tweet suggests that he'd like to lock up with Punk in the middle of the ring at some point.

The Young Bucks also reacted to Punk's promo by changing their Twitter bios to reference his diss toward them.