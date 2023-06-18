Jungle Boy Seemingly Reacts To Luchasaurus Winning The TNT Championship

This past Saturday was the debut of AEW's new show, "Collision" on TNT and during the episode, Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to become the new AEW TNT Champion. It's worth noting that after Luchasaurus won, Christian Cage acted like he was the one who did all the work and was the new champion. Anyway, after the win, Luchasaurus' new former tag team partner and rival "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry seemed to react.

"Congrats...," tweeted Perry.

The once-tag team held the AEW Tag Team Titles for over 160 days last year. After Cage turned on Perry on the June 15, 2022, edition of AEW "Dynamite," Luchasaurus followed a week later on the June 29 episode. The feud saw the two face each other in a Steel Cage match in November 2022 at AEW Full Gear. Perry would win the match, but a month earlier on the October 10, 2022 edition of "Dynamite," Luchasaurus got the upper hand.

Since then Perry has found a new tag team partner in the form of Hook as JungleHook. The partnership started last year at Winter is Coming and first lasted until almost the end of January. The two reunited last month, on the May 31 episode of "Dynamite' — Perry later declared that it was the "Summer of JungleHook."

Besides feuding with Cage and Luchasaurus, Perry was recently part of the AEW World Title picture at AEW Double or Nothing — along with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. In the end, MJF still ended up retaining the AEW World Championship.