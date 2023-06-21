Miro On The 'Mutual Respect' He Has With Fellow AEW Star CM Punk

AEW's Miro recently made his return on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," where he remerged after a nine-month absence. However, the headline return of the event was that of former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

In an interview on "Good Karma Wrestling," Miro described his working relationship with Punk.

"I get along with him fine. I think every time we talked, I feel like we have a mutual respect. I've never had anything bad with him, but everybody hears a whole bunch of things. If you're not happy with something, just do whatever you want to do and then go cry in your mansion," Miro said. "I don't understand all the lashing out, but everybody's responsible for their own actions. I get it along with him good, we've talked. We have great interactions, even though we had two or three of them. I don't care, I look at myself. I don't look at other people's plates."

The "whole bunch of things" in question could be any number of controversies surrounding Punk. The most prominent of them are the attitudes held towards Punk since All Out, and the events that transpired after the post-show media scrum. Speculation has run wild about Punk and what exactly occurred that night since his absence. His absence is attributable to both the backstage brawl that took place, and the injury he sustained in his match earlier that night.

Miro's return on "Collision" saw him make short work of Tony Nese. Prior to that, he had been conspicuously absent from AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view in September. However, the star had been having notable absences since the end of his TNT Championship reign near the end of 2021 which, aside from a stint away due to injury, have mostly remained unexplained.