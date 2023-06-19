Dutch Mantel Doesn't Think Tony Khan Booked First AEW Collision

The debut episode of "AEW Collision" was met with generally positive reactions online; however, Dutch Mantel has questioned the creative behind it due to the differences that the show had in comparison to "AEW Dynamite."

"This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn't booked by Tony Khan," Mantel speculated on Twitter. "I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion?"

"Collision" did have a different presence and overall setup from AEW's Wednesday night show. For example, the commentary team was positioned at ringside, similar to WWE's current setup. However, when it comes to the creative and booking decisions, it is believed that Khan is the man behind the wheel on "Collision."

It has previously been reported that Bryan Danielson, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Dean Malenko will also be providing creative for the Saturday night show. However, Khan, Pat Buck, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt, and QT Marshall are also expected to contribute to the creative direction for "Collision." Khan is known for being extremely hands-on with all aspects of AEW and Ring Of Honor, therefore it is unlikely anything changed regarding this show, despite Mantel's observations.

Dax Harwood is also said to be part of the creative team, as is CM Punk. Both men were involved in the main event of the debut episode, working together alongside Cash Wheeler to defeat Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White to finish the show.