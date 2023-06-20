Anya Zova Talks Being Fired From WWE Developmental While Injured

WWE's developmental system went through some major changes in 2012 when FCW transitioned into "NXT." The rebranding brought about a number of changes such as new titles, a move from Tampa to Orlando, and the grand opening of the WWE Performance Center.

However, with all the adjustments being made, the exciting developments also came with roster cuts. Unfortunately, Anya Zova was among those that were cut. Now, she's discussing her release, which happened while she was recovering from an injury.

In an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," the actress and comedian from Russia revealed that this experience was the first time she was ever fired from a job. While she was motivated to never work for anyone but herself again afterward, Zova was still confused by the decision since she was already in the process of breaking her lease, uprooting her life, and hunting for a new apartment in Orlando along with the rest of the NXT roster.

But none of that stopped her from getting the dreaded call from former Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman, who released her.