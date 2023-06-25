Paul Heyman On The One WWE Superstar He Wishes Roman Reigns Could Face

"Special Counsel" Paul Heyman recently stopped by "The Pat McAfee Show," where he was asked about which WWE Superstar he wishes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could face, and Heyman had a philosophical answer. "Himself," Heyman replied to a stunned crew.

"That's really Roman's greatest challenge in life is topping himself," Heyman mused. "The Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than the Roman Reigns of today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true 'challenger' to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better; he can never truly peak because once he peaks, that's it, we've reached the apex, it's time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today ... then we are constantly evolving and 'The Tribal Chief' gets better and better.'" Heyman believes that the reigning champion is only in the "sophomore" phase of his career, and thinks he has a chance to stay on top for longer than people expect, thanks to his unwillingness to get too comfortable.

"He's never gonna rest on his laurels," Heyman explained. Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, holding the title for over 1,000 days in an unprecedented reign for the young prize. Reigns unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, and has continued to dominate his challengers, including recent contender Cody Rhodes, who came up short at WrestleMania 39. Reigns was recently awarded a third, gold belt to commemorate his historic reign.