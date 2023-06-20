WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage Ratings Both See Strong Increases On June 16

Friday night's edition of "WWE SmackDown" ended up being an eventful one, with Jey Uso solidifying his decision to leave The Bloodline with his brother, Jimmy by superkicking Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, immediately thereafter on TNT, "AEW Rampage" had its last episode before the launch of "AEW Collision," featuring a stronger-than-usual headliner in Bandido versus Konosuke Takeshita. In light of that, how did each show fare in the Nielsen ratings?

According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 16 "SmackDown" averaged 2,430,000 viewers overall across its two hours (up seven percent from the previous week), approximately 874,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 11 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.67 rating in P18-49, which made it far and away the top show of the day in the demo among cable originals and broadcast prime time, with U.S. Open golf on NBC finishing in second place by scoring a 0.40 rating.

Perhaps most impressively, "SmackDown" drew an 11.2 share in men aged 18 to 49, meaning 11.2 percent of men in that age group watching television in that time slot were watching the show.