Backstage Details On Strategy Behind WWE Premium Live Event Announcements

For those who may have noticed WWE isn't announcing their premium live events early, as they have done in the past. In the latest from "Fightful Select," WWE sources reportedly told them that the reason is that the company is trying to be as "strategic as possible with PLE events, locations, and announcing them."

When making the decisions, the company factors in the following: economics, storylines, and audience growth. The report stated that WWE is happy with "how things played out" by announcing each event separately than being clumped together. It gives each event announcement its own "moment." On Tuesday, Paul Heyman announced, while he was a guest on the "The Pat McAfee Show," that Fastlane will take place on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The next WWE premium live event is only a few weeks away with Money in the Bank slated for Saturday, July 1, which will emanate from London, England's O2 Arena. Some of the matches include a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sika against The Usos, Cody Rhodes versus Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

There will also, of course, be both the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches. Those who will be competing in the women's match are Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zelina Vega, while the men's match will feature Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.