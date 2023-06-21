Nathan Frazer Defending Heritage Cup Against Dragon Lee On Next Week's WWE NXT

A new match has been added to next week's episode of WWE "NXT" as Nathan Frazer will defend the "NXT" Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee. The match was set during a backstage segment on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," where Frazer made the match because he felt that he owed it to Lee since Lee helped him against the newly-created Meta-Four stable consisting of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.

Next week's match, which will take place during week two of the "NXT" special, Gold Rush, will be the first time that Frazer will defend the Heritage Cup. Frazer became the champion on the June 13 episode of "NXT," when he defeated Mensah, who was the replacement for Dar. It's also worth noting that Lee made his televised "NXT" in-ring debut against Frazer.

Week two of Gold Rush includes several other title matches, including Carmelo Hayes defending the "NXT" Championship against Baron Corbin, "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton putting her title on the line against Thea Hail, and Gallus, the duo of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, defending the "NXT" Tag Team titles against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Enofe and Blade became the number-one contenders after winning a triple-threat tag team match against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The only non-title match that is on the card is former Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin facing off against Kiana James. The full results of the first week of the Gold Rush special are available here.