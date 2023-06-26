How Nick Aldis Believes He's Different From First Run In Impact

Following his initial departure from Impact Wrestling in 2015, Magnus revamped his character to reflect his real name, Nick Aldis. To coincide with his name change, Aldis later adopted a new nickname as well, dubbing himself "The National Treasure."

After a five-year stint with the NWA, Aldis officially became a free agent on January 1. In April, he returned to Impact Wrestling, backed with a longer resume and noticeable growth since his original run in the company.

During a recent appearance on the "Generation of Wrestling Podcast," Aldis explained the differences between his first stint in Impact and his current one. "There's a big difference between the Nick Aldis who left Impact Wrestling and the one who triumphantly returned at Rebellion, the difference being that you know, yes, I worked my way through every spot on the card in the company in my first run. Yes, I shared the ring with Hall of Famers, even retired a couple of them, but I still hadn't really found myself," Aldis said. "I was still a kid. I was 26, 27, and I was still finding myself."

Aldis briefly returned to Impact in 2017 before joining the NWA later that same year. He went on to become the arguable face of the NWA and a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. His second reign began when he defeated Cody Rhodes at the 2018 All In event, and then held the title for over 1,000 consecutive days.

After making history in the NWA, Aldis believes the current version of himself is a "major upgrade" compared to his early days as Magnus.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Generation of Wrestling Podcast," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.