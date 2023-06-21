Video: See AEW: Fight Forever Preview Of Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Gameplay

The Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2021 didn't go according to plan. Essentially, the planned explosion at the end amounted to nothing more than gentle sparks, with Omega himself admitting that it was a lackluster conclusion to a violent bout. However, thanks to "AEW: Fight Forever," gamers will be able to recreate the match and ensure that the explosions are more impactful moving forward.

AEW Games' latest footage of "Fight Forever" showcases an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in all of its glory. Once again, Omega and Moxley are at the center of the carnage — as both their gaming avatars and real-life selves — and the trailer shows them duking it out in the middle of a barbed wire ring. Elsewhere, clips of their match from Revolution 2021 are interspersed throughout and promos from their feud provide some narration to the proceedings. Furthermore, the trailer ends with the ring bursting into flames and living up to the match's title.

Gamers who are interested in experiencing an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match will be able to do so when "Fight Forever" is released on June 29. Elsewhere, "Fight Forever" will also allow players to compete as Owen Hart in his first video game appearance since 2004.

The latest "Fight Forever" update isn't the only gaming news to come out of the AEW camp recently. Yesterday, the company announced a new mobile game called "AEW: Figure Fighters," a free-to-play grappler that will allow players to wrestle as 3D versions of their promotion's elite roster.