Andrade El Idolo Shares Backstage Photo With CM Punk At AEW Collision

Both CM Punk and Andrade El Idolo made their returns to the ring this past Saturday for the debut episode of "AEW Collision," picking up victories, and then they spent time backstage hanging out. Andrade shared a photo of them together on Twitter claiming that they are "AEW Collision," clearly making a statement of intent about the impact they're going to have on the brand.

Both men have previously been involved in backstage incidents during their time with the company, but evidently have respect and admiration for each other. Despite previous reports that certain talent are unwilling to work with Punk following the infamous 'Brawl Out,' it appears that isn't the case when it comes to Andrade. However, fans will seemingly have to wait a little longer for that potentially huge match to take place.

Andrade was attacked by the House Of Black during "Collision," opening up the chance for him to feud with the AEW World Trios Champions in the forthcoming weeks. Meanwhile, Punk is rumored to be part of "AEW Dynamite" tonight, after defeating Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson on his return as he teamed up with FTR. However, both Punk and Andrade are expected to be mainstays on AEW's Saturday show, therefore a first-time-ever match between them is something that could end up taking place eventually. Andrade himself has spoken about being open to the idea of working with Punk, admitting that he hopes to do so at some stage.