Andrade El Idolo To House Of Black After AEW Collision: 'See You In Canada'

Following his intense bout with Buddy Matthews on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," Andrade El Idolo had a simple message to Matthews and the House of Black: "See you in Canada." In a backstage interview posted to Twitter, El Idolo issued this message to the House of Black and thanked the AEW fans for their warm reception toward him.

On "Collision," El Idolo came out victorious over Matthews and went to shake hands with the Trios Champion after the match. However, before a handshake could happen, the lights went out and Brody King and Malakai Black appeared in the ring. King subsequently attacked El Idolo, possibly setting up a trios feud between the House of Black and La Facción Ingobernable.

El Idolo wasn't the only triumphant return featured on the debut episode of "Collision," with Miro also making his in-ring return against Tony Nese. Miro, who hadn't been in the ring since AEW All Out 2022, squashed Nese in a less-than-five-minute match.

Also making his in-ring return was the always controversial CM Punk, who had also been missing from AEW since All Out. Punk's absence can be chalked up to the events that took place backstage after All Out, in addition to a serious injury sustained during his match against Jon Moxley that same night.

In the show's main event, Punk teamed up with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR to take on the team of "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. After hitting Robinson with the GTS, Punk picked up the win for himself and FTR.