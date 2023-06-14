Andrade El Idolo On Hopes For AEW Roster Split & His Excitement For AEW Collision

With "AEW Collision" set to embark on its maiden voyage this Saturday night on TNT, much has been made about the stars returning on the show, including Miro, Scorpio Sky, and most notably CM Punk. But they aren't the only ones, as Andrade El Idolo is also set to return, after having missed the last several months due to both an injury and alleged suspension after an altercation backstage with Sammy Guevara. In an interview with "Please Steal Our Ideas" promoting the "Collision" debut, Andrade talked about what to expect from the show, and revealed that he is very much looking forward to getting back in the ring.

"Expect many amazing talents," Andrade said. "A couple of names are CM Punk, FTR, House of Black. It's interesting because can you imagine Andrade vs. CM Punk or Andrade vs. one of the House of Black? It's a new show and a new beginning, and I can't wait, and the people can't wait for this Saturday in Chicago." While Punk is busy for the first show, scheduled to team with FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe, Andrade was asked about the idea of him and Punk possibly squaring off. Unsurprisingly, it's one of many ideas Andrade would like to explore.

"I hope so," Andrade said. "I like that idea. I don't know if this Saturday I'll challenge CM Punk. You need to wait. There are some new storylines, a new beginning for all talent. This is AEW brand new, it's 'Collision,' it's everything. I'm so excited for many things, because ... I tore my pec in September in a six-man tag match vs. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. I got surgery last November ... I feel weary because this is my first injury."