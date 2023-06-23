Don Callis Teases Building 'A New Family' In AEW To Take On The Elite

While the Elite are currently battling the Blackpool Combat Club, they may have a bigger threat looming in the form of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. The new deadly duo betrayed Kenny Omega and his friends several weeks ago, setting their sights on destroying the group moving forward. And the way Callis tells it, stabbing Kenny Omega with a screwdriver and costing the Elite their Anarchy in the Arena match is just the start.

In an appearance on "Talk is Jericho," with Takeshita by his side, Callis further elaborated on why he has chosen Takeshita to lead what Callis is calling "his new family."

"The Don Callis Family starts with this guy, Takeshita, because he is a stud athlete," Callis said. "He passes the eye test. 6'3, 240. He was a competitive decathlete. That means ten events for your listeners. He didn't have to be good at one thing like Kenny was at hockey, he had to be good at ten things," he added. "He was an Olympic-level decathlete. That's the kind of athlete he is."

"Look at him. He looks like a rock star. He's the type of guy who walks into the room and his d*ck's already been there for two minutes. He's a stud. This is a stud athlete. And this is the new Kenny Omega, this is the future, right here. And Kenny destroyed my family," he continued, "[so] I'll build a new family — a bigger, better family that won't stab me in the back like Kenny and the Bucks did."

Callis further claimed that The Elite are out to destroy him and Takeshita, and as a result, fans can expect to see more members join the two sooner rather than later.

"There's a lot of people who want what Don Callis provides to wrestlers, and you're going to see that in the next few weeks," Callis said.

