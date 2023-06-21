Tony Khan Says AEW's Heels Are Some Of The Most Hated People In Pro Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on "Busted Open" to promote Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Chicago, plus the Forbidden Door pay-per-view that will emanate from Toronto this weekend. During his appearance, co-host Tommy Dreamer asked Khan for his thoughts on having three of the biggest heels in the industry today in AEW including Don Callis, Christian Cage, and AEW World Champion MJF.

"We have some of the most hated people in pro wrestling right now in AEW, and I think it's great because we also have some of the most popular people in pro wrestling," Khan said. "The crowd really connects with a lot of our top stars and it's great to have a variety of reactions, a variety of emotions throughout the show being expressed. I feel like when you have somebody like Don Callis, or a great champion like MJF, or now somebody who's associated with a champion in Christian Cage, I believe we've got some of the most hated villains in the sport."

When asked who he hates the most, either in AEW or in all of wrestling, Khan ultimately dodged the question. He noted that there are a lot of great villains in the world of wrestling, but luckily fans will have "Dynamite" to look forward to on Wednesday night, plus Forbidden Door on Sunday.

Khan wanted to focus on the positives and hyped up Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson as one of the featured dream matches on Sunday's supercard. MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi is also slated for Forbidden Door, however it could end up not happening if MJF stays true to his word and doesn't show up.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.