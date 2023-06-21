An Injured Danhausen Volunteers To Face CM Punk At AEW's 'Foreboding Door'

AEW star Danhausen is still dealing with an injury keeping him on the shelf, but that hasn't prevented the "Very Nice, Very Evil" wrestler from staying active on social media. Danhausen took to Twitter this afternoon to inform fans that the recently-returned CM Punk will lay down in the middle of the ring at "Foreboding Door" to give the injured Danhausen an easy victory.

Danhausen will face Pepsi Phil at the foreboding door ppv event but Danhausen is still injured so he has to lay down and let Danhausen pin him. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 21, 2023

With the rumored Punk-KENTA match seemingly off the show, the AEW star is currently without a role on Forbidden Door. Still, Danhausen's optimistic prediction seems like a longshot to say the least. It's presently unclear if Punk will compete at all this Sunday, and who his opponent might be if he does have a match. Punk is rumored to appear on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," which could clear up his status for the pay-per-view.

Danhausen has been out of action since AEW Revolution in March, where he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a four-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Recovery from a torn pec can take anywhere between four months, if you're John Cena, to a year, with most performers coming back after six to eight months. That would likely put Danhausen's return somewhere in the fall.

While Danhausen, unfortunately, won't be competing at Forbidden Door, fans can expect to see some highly-anticipated matches this Sunday. That includes Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defending against Hiroshi Tanahashi, and a Wrestle Kingdom rematch between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.