Jake Roberts Elaborates On What His 15 Minutes Of AEW Booking Would Look Like

In spite of Lance Archer's absence from AEW programming in recent months, Jake Roberts has remained active behind the scenes. However, with Archer returning from injury and AEW now armed with three weekly television programs — "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision" — Roberts hopes to be back in front of the camera with "The Murderhawk Monster" soon enough.

During a live Q&A on a recent episode of "On Demand," Roberts expressed as much when a fan shared his optimism at seeing the duo appear on Saturday nights. Roberts was quick to note, however, that it wasn't entirely set in stone.

"Hopefully it's time," Roberts said. "But as you know, I don't have the pencil."

Earlier this week, Roberts had expressed an interest in doing some booking in AEW. He begged for the opportunity and responsibility of putting together just 15 minutes of AEW's action. During the Q&A, Roberts was asked to go into a bit more detail as to what he would do with such a short block of time under his control. He had three things in mind that fans could expect from his creative mind.

"There wouldn't be a whole lot of high flying, I'll tell you that much," Roberts said. "Lance Archer would be in there, and there'd be some heavy f***ing ammo coming out."

While AEW owner Tony Khan remains in charge of all AEW creative to this point, he has bolstered the creative and producing team in recent weeks, hiring the likes of Jimmy Jacobs and Chris Hero. Could there be an opening for Jake Roberts to slither into?

