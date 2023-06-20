Jake Roberts 'Begging' To Help AEW By Booking Even Just 15 Minutes A Show

In his three years with AEW, Jake Roberts has found himself pretty involved with the promotion — serving as the manager for Lance Archer while also working behind the scenes as a coach-producer. But it's pretty apparent that Roberts wouldn't mind doing a little bit more to help AEW, especially providing the things he's good at.

On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed booking wrestling during his time in Georgia. And when the discussion shifted to his willingness to aid AEW's creative team now that a third TV show, "Collision," had been added, Roberts jumped at the idea to contribute to the company's booking.

"Absolutely," Roberts said. "I would love the opportunity. Just give me fifteen minutes a show. Let me put something together ... I know that I can help. I'm begging for that job."

As of late, Khan has been making a concerted effort to strengthen AEW's creative braintrust. In addition to getting AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Dax Harwood involved, Khan has also hired former WWE and Impact writer (and long-time Ring of Honor wrestler) Jimmy Jacobs. Plus, Chris Hero has now been brought in to work backstage on a trial basis, starting with the weekend's ROH tapings.

Roberts' work has largely been kept behind the scenes in AEW so far in 2023. He and Archer have only made a handful of appearances on AEW programming due to Archer's health. "The Murderhawk Monster" recently revealed he had been wrestling less due to a torn tricep in his right arm.

