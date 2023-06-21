Update On Possible CM Punk AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Opponents With KENTA Off The Table

For years, fans have been wanting to see a battle of the Go 2 Sleep between CM Punk and KENTA, the move both men now use as their finishers. At first, the match seemed as if it would be happening at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday, but it now seems that it is unlikely to be the case. While the status of KENTA heading into the pay-per-view remains unknown, it seems as if Punk is still slated to appear at the event in some capacity.

In an update to a report released earlier today, Fightful Select noted that although the door is still open for Punk to do nothing more than make an appearance at Forbidden Door, United Empire's Jeff Cobb, El Phantasmo, and Satoshi Kohima have been put forth as potential opponents for him. The report additionally reiterated that changes to programming had been made accordingly over this past week.

Rumblings that the match would come to fruition have been swirling for weeks, but hopes were apparently dashed after KENTA took to his Twitter to proclaim that the match stood no chance of happening without the right price being named for him a couple of weeks ago. Interestingly enough, KENTA has expressed his desire to stand toe-to-toe with the "Second City Saint" in the squared circle for years.

As of this writing, four other matches have been announced for the Forbidden Door card, including a highly anticipated bout between Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson, an AEW World Championship match between MJF and Hiroshi Tanahashi, an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Sanada and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.