Spider-Man Spinoff Starring Bad Bunny (And Mercedes Mone?) Removed From Release Schedule

A number of projects around Hollywood have been affected by the ongoing writer's strike, as various studios and networks have announced delays to upcoming shows and movies as a result of their unwillingness to pay fair wages. Now, the actions of Tinseltown's elite have finally impacted the members of the WWE Universe who were looking forward to Bad Bunny's next big screen outing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony's planned Spider-Man spinoff, "El Muerto," starring the part-time pro wrestler/full-time international megastar, has been taken off of their release schedule. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024, but shooting failed to commence before the strike thanks to additional work needed on the script. Since services cannot currentlybe rendered and Bad Bunny's touring schedule has solidified during the time off, the film — which would be the first live-action feature to star a Latino performer as a Marvel Comics character — has to be put on ice for now.

Aside from Bad Bunny, the only other name confirmed for the project was director Jonás Cuarón, son of acclaimed filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. But the report suggests that another familiar face from the world of wrestling was being courted for a role: Mercedes Varnado, aka Mercedes Mone. It's unclear who the former IWGP Women's Champion and star of "The Mandalorian" would play, but she would have also appeared alongside Marvin Jones III from "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse," reprising his role as crime boss Tombstone.

As "The Book of Clarence," starring LaKeith Stanfield, now moves into "El Muerto's" early 2024 release date, it's unclear if "El Muerto" will move forward at all. But if you're clamoring for more Spidey flicks without the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, at least "Kraven the Hunter" and "Madame Web" are on the way.