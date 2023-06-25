Why Eric Bischoff Says Jim Ross Is The 'Hulk Hogan Of Announcers'

There are few bigger names in the history of pro wrestling than Hulk Hogan, who brought a big fight feel to everything that he did in the main event scene, and Eric Bischoff believes that Jim Ross is the commentary equivalent of "The Hulkster."

"Jim Ross is the Hulk Hogan of announcers," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "Like Hulk Hogan, if you overexpose him and have him out there in every match, you're not getting the maximum value. The maximum value makes him feel special, because if Jim Ross is special, so is the match that's going on in the main event."

Ross is going to be part of "AEW Collision" moving forward, joining the commentary team of Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness for the main events of each show. That was something that he did this week even though he was hurt after suffering a serious fall. Despite that, Bischoff is on board with the idea of adding Ross into the commentary role for that specific match.

"JR, in that big time, in that moment, JR added the drama and the big fight feel," he said. "The same reason that I used to bring in Michael Buffer, because Michael Buffer was always the ring announcer for the big championship fights, right."

Even though Ross is expected to be part of "Collision" to help enhance the main event matches, he will be taking some time to heal following his fall.

