CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks Have Words For Bullet Club Gold Ahead Of AEW Collision

Last Saturday, CM Punk made his long-awaited return at "AEW Collision," teaming with FTR to defeat Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White. Then on Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite," Punk appeared again — this time to make the save on FTR and Ricky Starks, after they have been outnumbered by Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns had outnumbered. Now this Saturday, an eight-man tag match is on the books for this week's "Collision" between them all. But until then, CMFTR and Starks have issued a warning.

"You know, I've been hearing about Jay White for quite some time," Punk began. "And everybody seems to think 'Oh Jay White, CM Punk — that's a dream!'" However, Punk goes on to say that "Switchblade" picking on his friends in Chicago means they need to fight, promising that's no dream but rather a nightmare.

Dax Harwood echoed that sentiment, reiterating that the only things he holds in higher regard than professional wrestling are his family and friends. After all, FTR are familiar with The Gunns, and if they've got a problem with their friends then they've got a problem with the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Yet it was Starks, who's coming off a recent loss to White on "Dynamite," who unloaded a lot off his chest, much to the approval of a smiling Punk behind him. "Here's the deal, this has been week after week 'Hey, Ricky ain't got no friends! Hey, Ricky's all by himself!' Well guess what, partner? I went and I got me some real badass friends here in Chicago!" Starks declared. "So if you thought for a second that I was not as smart as you, I want you to understand you're looking at three men ... who got my back till the end."