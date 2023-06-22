Bullet Club Gold, The Gunns Answer CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks' AEW Collision Warning

Things are heating up between Bullet Club Gold and CMFTR, as if things weren't already at a boil following the debut of "AEW Collision" last week. The feud has now grown to feature The Gunns and Ricky Starks following "AEW Dynamite" last night. That's led to an eight-man tag team match for "Collision" this Saturday. And after Punk, FTR, and Starks gave their thoughts on the match, Jay White, Juice Robinson, and the Gunns have responded in kind, beginning with an enraged Robinson directing his attention towards Punk. After all, it was Punk who nearly laid Robinson out again last night with the Go To Sleep.

"Oh Punk, no," Robinson said. "Why do you want me to go to sleep so bad, huh? Why do you want me to go to sleep? I'm not tired, I'm fully rested, I got my eight hours! Do you see bags under my eyes boy?! This Saturday night on 'Collision,' I'm going to do to you just what we did to Jeff Hardy. We're going to hold your hands down, grab a roll of quarters, and break your jaw!"

After finally getting Robinson to calm down, White promised to show Starks, Punk, and FTR how out of their depth they were, and how he, Robinson, and the Gunns were a cut above. The Gunns then reminded Starks and FTR about their success over them and even went as far as taking credit for Punk's broken foot, which occurred in a match featuring the Gunns in May 2022. The duo promised that "Collision" would be known as the Gunn show following Saturday's match.