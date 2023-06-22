Update On Former WWE Writer Britney Abraham's Lawsuit Against Company & Officers

While the WWE's battle in court with MLW has taken up most of the promotion's legal headlines, they face an arguably more daunting lawsuit from former writer Britney Abraham. Abraham filed the lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon, and several other company higher-ups in late April, claiming racial discrimination and retaliation.

According to PWInsider, a motion has now been filed, on behalf of all the defendants in the case, seeking an extension on when they can respond to Abraham's suit. Should the motion pass, the extension would move the response date from June 26 to September 5.

Abraham's lawsuit stirred up tons of controversy when first reported, with the 31-page suit alleging members of the WWE creative team had pitched racially insensitive ideas involving Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair, and Mansoor — including one that would've suggested Mansoor was involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Abrahams, who said she fought against such ideas, claims she was fired for voicing such dissent, and that WWE used her taking a commemorative chair as the reason for her termination, despite Caucasian writers being allowed to do so with no punishment.

Prior to the motion from the defense, which was filed on Wednesday, there had been little development regarding the suit — so little that all the defendants had yet to receive a summons regarding the case back in early May. Several in WWE would also claim to be unaware of Abraham, as a result of her using a different pen name during her tenure with the company.