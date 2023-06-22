John Cena & The Rock To Appear On New Season Of Kevin Hart's Hart To Heart

From two of the biggest names in WWE and Hollywood to two of the biggest names to appear on Kevin Hart's talk show "Hart to Heart" this July? With its third season set to air next month, Peacock has released a brand-new trailer featuring, among others, John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While the trailer itself doesn't reveal too much about any of the guests involved, as it's more or less a compilation of sound bites, Cena and Rock appearing during the same season will likely hold some significance to professional wrestling fans. After all, it was just over 11 years ago at WrestleMania XXVIII — dubbed "Once In A Lifetime" — that Cena and Rock squared off against one another inside of a WWE ring for the very first time. Of course, they would do it again the very next WrestleMania, but the point remains.

In the years since their wrestling careers have more or less wrapped up, both have found plenty of success in Hollywood. More recently, Cena has broken out with roles in the "Fast & Furious" series and "Bumblebee," as well as James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker." Rock, meanwhile, has been starring in primarily action movies for years, including the "Fast" saga and "Jumanji" revival — the latter of which casts him alongside Hart. And even though the trailer doesn't give away much, both men do feature. Cena is heard asking "What's off limits?" to which Hart responds "Nothing's off limits." Shortly after, Hart is shown asking "How you feeling about that?" and Rock answers "Now? Like s***." The third season of "Hart to Heart" can be streamed on Peacock beginning July 6, with all previous episodes available to watch now.