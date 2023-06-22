Arn Anderson Reveals Another Member Of The AEW Roster He'd Like To Manage

During his monthly "Ask Arn Anything" edition of his "ARN" podcast, AEW manager and pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson revealed who he wants to manage next. At the moment, Anderson is the manager of former TNT Champion Wardlow.

"You bet, how about Will, Big Will [Hobbs]," said Anderson. "I got a lot of time for Will Hobbs. I think he's a superstar in the making. Every day he gets better, and I like the human being. He had a rough childhood, you know. He had two ways he could go as we know. There's no, you know, a father figure in the house, there's no, you know — when there ain't a lot of money in the house, it can go one of two ways and I thank God Will sucked it up, and became a hell of a man. He pretty much took over being the head of the family, and it's a powerful story, and it makes him the man who he is today. I'm just proud to know him."

Hobbs has been part of two stables so far in his AEW career. He was the first member of Team Taz until it officially disbanded in August 2022 and is now currently associated with the QTV faction (alongside Q.T. Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Harley Cameron). Hobbs is also a former TNT Championship. He held the title from March 8 to April 19. His last televised AEW match was on the June 9 episode of "Rampage," where he defeated Caleb Crush in less than two minutes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.