Booker T Has High Praise For Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker Following WWE NXT Match

Week one of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush is officially in the books, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has high praise for the special, especially the headline match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. In the closing contest of last week's "NXT," Rollins defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker in a first-time showdown between the two competitors. While Breakker did his best to throw "The Visionary" off his game, it was Rollins who emerged victorious, delivering back-to-back Curb Stomps to secure the win.

On "The Hall of Fame," Booker shared his thoughts on their match. "I thought it was a hell of a match. You guys didn't get a chance to see all of it because some of it happened in the commercial breaks, but the 'NXT' Universe there, man, they got a chance to see exactly what Bron Breakker was all about. What I liked about Bron, he was calm, cool, and collected. He was walking and talking. Of course, he was in there with a professional. He was in there with a vet, a guy that was going to be able to take him to the Promised Land and let him feel something while he's out there doing it as opposed to just doing it," Booker said.

Booker continued on to commend Rollins for pushing through the pain following an attack he suffered at the hands of Finn Balor the night before on "WWE Raw." Though he was battered and bruised, Rollins was able to deliver a "barnburner" with Breakker, says Booker. With Breakker now in his rearview mirror, Rollins turns his attention back to Balor, whom he will face at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.