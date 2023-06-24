Freddie Prinze Jr. 'Fell In Love With' AEW Star During CMFTR Vs. Samoa Joe & BCG

Last Saturday night, CM Punk made his grand return to a wrestling ring during the debut of "AEW Collision," not only to cut a promo but compete as well. And compete he did, alongside his FTR buddies Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a match against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson. Yet even though this match featured the return of Punk, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, and the ROH World Television Champion, it was somebody else who stole Freddie Prinze Jr.'s heart that night.

"And the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White and Juice Robinson, who I fell in love with during this match man," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "Like, there's something about this guy. And I hadn't seen it yet." Prinze noted how Robinson's babyface work was noticeably different than his heel work, and throughout the match, he made sure that everyone heard him. Whether he was on the receiving end or he was the one dishing out punishment, the former WWE producer and writer thought Robinson sold everything perfectly. And even though it appeared obvious to everyone that he was destined to eat the pinfall, Robinson left an impression on Prinze.

"He sold when he was getting hit, when he was hitting you. He was talking trash, he's got some pipes on him," Prinze continued. "This guy was freakin' awesome in the match, and the whole time I'm knowing he's the one who's taking the pin ... But still, dude, he was killing it." And take the pin he ultimately did, following a GTS from the returning Punk.

