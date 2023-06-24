Bully Ray: CM Punk Shouldn't Have Cut AEW Collision Promo If There's No Program Coming

CM Punk's recent return from a lengthy absence has left fans with more questions than answers –- particularly after his initial promo on the debut episode of "AEW Collision". In front of his adoring home crowd in Chicago, the former two-time AEW World Champion seemingly took some shots at members of The Elite, referring to Nick and Matt Jackson as 'counterfeit bucks' and describing unnamed co-workers as 'soft'. The promo came in the wake of Punk's in-depth interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, which saw the 44-year-old raise concerns over "Hangman" Adam Page and their match from Double or Nothing last year.

Speaking on the latest edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he believes things between the two former champions will be figured out down the line if they can both apologize to each other.

"Do I think we're ever gonna see Punk vs Hangman Page? Yes, I think eventually cooler heads will prevail," he said. "I think hopefully, once Punk gets along, plays nice, time heals all wounds, the right people in their ear –- [Chris] Jericho maybe doing what Jericho does best, which is bring people together. [He can] talk to these guys, maybe Mark Henry talks to these guys."

"Eventually [it will happen]," Ray reiterated. "Short-term no, long-term yes."