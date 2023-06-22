Bully Ray Comments On AEW Bringing Back CM Punk For Collision And Dynamite In Chicago

CM Punk made his long-awaited return last Saturday during the debut of "AEW Collision" at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, but he stuck around long enough to appear on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday as well — also in Chicago. While it likely won't be the case going forward, with the rumored AEW brand split being centered around Punk, Bully Ray thought it was a smart move to include Punk on both shows, and he said as much this week on "Busted Open Radio."

"I believe that since that media scrum happened, that they have been in a perceived slump," he said, referencing the infamous All Out press conference last September. "Now they announce the return of CM Punk, I think a lot of people were like 'Let's wait and see.' And I think a very smart move by AEW and Tony Khan."

Punk was always going to get a hero's welcome in Chicago, but Bully suggested that the crowd's reaction may have swayed fans who were undecided on whether to cheer Punk or boo him. With these two shows, Bully believes it's possible perceptions have changed, as on Saturday and again on Wednesday, he saw an energized fanbase.

"Now if I'm a fan watching at home and I've been on the fence about CM Punk and AEW in general, I've now got two really strong weeks of television in which I watched a fanbase that looked super excited about Punk's return and AEW in general," he added.

Of course, there's still a matter of The Elite, who were not at "Collision" on Saturday or "Dynamite" on Wednesday.