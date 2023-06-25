AEW's Saraya Explains Why She Can't Be Mean To Her Japanese Fans

Since forming The Outcasts earlier this year, AEW's Saraya hasn't held back in expressing her disgust for both the women's locker room and AEW fans. This change in attitude was on full display during the March 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as Saraya referred to the Winnipeg crowd as "a bunch of neckbeard stinky tw*ts." While Saraya's on-screen character may now exhibit a general disdain for wrestling fans, there is one group that is exempt from those insults.

Ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Saraya briefly spoke with NJPW World about her previous work in Japan. Though her work there may not be extensive, Saraya notes that she had nothing but a pleasant experience in Japan, which means the Japanese fans are officially on her good side. "I loved it. I really did love it," Saraya said. "And I wish I could be a bad guy right now and say mean things, but I can't because Japan was just so wonderful to me."

During her tenure with WWE, Saraya wrestled in Japan on four occasions, with her last appearance taking place at "The Beast In The East" event in July 2015. However, she is hopeful about returning to the country with AEW. Saraya was then asked if she had a special message to deliver to her Japanese fans. As the relationship between AEW and NJPW continues to strengthen, Saraya aims to return to back to Japan soon.

"I hope we get to have a tour over there with you so I can come back there and see everybody over there eat the food because it's fantastic," Saraya said. "It's very clean over there. It's wonderful. So, I can't wait to get back over there, you guys, and hopefully, it's very soon."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit NJPW World with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.