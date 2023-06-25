Kurt Angle Provides Positive Health Update On Randy Orton

News regarding the status of WWE star Randy Orton has been scarce in recent months. The 43-year-old wrestling legend has been out of action for over a year due to a back injury that many feared could prevent him from ever returning to in-ring competition. While an update from Randy's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, indicated that his doctors advised the former world champion to never wrestle again, Kurt Angle shared far more optimistic information regarding Orton's injury status on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show covering Vengeance 2006.

Angle, who lost to Orton at that show, spoke highly about him both in the past tense and currently. After the former WWE Champion was done praising his former adversary, he gave a brief update on how he's been in recent months. "[He's] doing good, man. He recovered from his back surgery," Angle revealed, "I think he's going to come back pretty damn soon... He's doing much better."

Kurt and his cohost added that Orton has been more active on social media recently, posting about his family vacations and whatnot. "He's coming back to life!" Angle joked.

Orton was last seen on WWE television when he and Matt Riddle, collectively known as RK-Bro, lost the "Raw" Tag Team Championships in a "Winner Takes All" match against the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, The Usos. The 24-year wrestling veteran had been teaming with Riddle for over a year up to that point, enjoying two "Raw" Tag Team Championship reigns in that time.