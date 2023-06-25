Kenny Omega & CM Punk Reportedly Kept On Opposite Sides Of Arena During Forbidden Door

The whole point of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is for the biggest stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling to collide in a series of dream matches. However, two of AEW's marquee names are reportedly being kept apart, possibly to keep the peace.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk and Kenny Omega were placed in dressing rooms on completely different ends of the Scotiabank Arena tonight in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The report didn't include any further details, but the natural assumption to make is that this was a preventative measure taken to avoid any sort of confrontation between the two AEW stars. However, it should be emphasized that no motive behind the decision was reported.

While there is likely still some bad blood between Punk and The Elite after the Brawl Out incident, the two competitors were probably more concerned about their marquee matchups at the highly anticipated crossover event throughout the day. In the second match of the broadcast, "The Second City Saint" defeated Satoshi Kojima to advance to the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He scored a victory over the leader of Bread Club with a GTS and moves on to face the winner of Roderick Strong vs Samoa Joe on the next episode of "AEW Collision." Meanwhile, "The Cleaner" defends his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay later tonight.