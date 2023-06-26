Bryan Danielson Says The #1 Name On His Bucket List Of Opponents Is Okada Again

Last night, AEW's Bryan Danielson defeated NJPW star Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the second-annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Following the pay-per-view, Danielson spoke to members of the media in attendance and revealed that a rematch against Okada is very high on his list of priorities.

"So many people that it's unfair to name them all," Danielson said when asked about which wrestlers were on his bucket list of opponents. "But, to be honest, I kind of want to wrestle Okada again and break his arm. It seems like fair play, right? I love what I do, and I think the worst thing that you can do is you can take it away from me."

Danielson also mentioned Tomohiro Ishii as a potential opponent for the near future, citing the fact that Ishii pinned Wheeler Yuta in a match earlier in the evening. However, the AEW star then questioned which opponent would make more sense between Ishii and Okada.

"Okay, would I rather wrestle Ishii, or would I rather wrestle the guy who's put me out for six to eight weeks, and honestly? Just try to end him," Danielson continued. "There's something very gratifying to that, and especially when people call him the greatest wrestler of a generation when I think that's very debatable."

While it seems incredibly likely Okada and Danielson have another match in the future, it won't be within the next couple of months. Danielson reportedly suffered a fractured forearm during the match, likely keeping him out of action for six to eight weeks. While it's impossible to predict precisely how long it will take someone to recover from an injury, the timing lines up for a possible return at AEW's massive All In show taking place at the end of August.