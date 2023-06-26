Toni Storm Comments On Forbidden Door STARDOM Gear, Potentially Wrestling Giulia

Forbidden Door turned out to be a successful night for AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, as she successfully defended her title against Willow Nightingale. She did so while wearing gear she had previously worn during her run in STARDOM more than a decade ago. But when asked during the post-Forbidden Door media scrum about paying tribute to her time wrestling in Japan during this particular show, she indicated that her wardrobe choice wasn't as well considered as some might think.

"The reason why I wore that gear is because it just happened to arrive in time for the show," Storm said.

During that line of questioning, STARDOM's Giulia also came up. Prior to Forbidden Door, she challenged Nightingale for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. So when asked about the possibility of wrestling Giulia sometime soon, the AEW Women's Champion showed little respect toward her potential challenger.

"You want to see me slap the t*ts off her, too?" Storm wondered. "Yeah, come on. Bring Giulia. 'It'd be such a huge honor.' Is that what you want me to say? You want me to mark out for Giulia? I'm not going to. I don't care. I know you all like her, and you all think she's all 'Oh wow! Giulia!' But...what do I look like — a f***ing mark to these people, Tony? Oh yeah, it'd be a huge honor. Yeah, sweet. I can't wait!"