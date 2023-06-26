Freddie Prinze Jr. Doesn't Understand How WWE Is Using LA Knight

LA Knight is heating up in WWE at the moment. And even though he's set to compete for the coveted briefcase at Money in the Bank this Saturday, meaningful stories for the mega-star have been very few and far between. At least, that's how former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. sees it.

"I don't get it. When you get yourself over, the entire creative team should be rushing to you as soon as your promo's over and saying 'Let's sit and talk, and figure out a story,'" Prinze said on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "And for whatever reason, they just refuse to give him a legit story, and he's getting bigger pops than 95% of the roster."

To this point, Knight's most significant angle culminated with a loss to Bray Wyatt in the Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. Additionally, he hasn't exactly been on a run of victories when he wrestles on WWE television — although he did register a win over Rey Mysterio last week. Yet the crowds keep responding to him in a big way, and he is rumored to be in the conversation to emerge from Money In The Bank as a winner.

But despite his LA Knight fandom, Prinze did have one nitpick of a critique for him. "When he did commentary, it wasn't the best, right?" he added. "His promos are superior to his match commentary ... but it's like, I'm picking ... He can wrestle, he sells. They love it when you sell, and he sells big."

